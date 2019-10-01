Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average of $184.42. The stock has a market cap of $504.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,109,072 shares of company stock worth $576,446,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

