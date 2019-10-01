FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $270.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $252.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $242.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average is $273.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In related news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,445 shares of company stock worth $41,560,073. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after buying an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.