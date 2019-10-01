Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $570.14

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$570.14 and last traded at C$571.51, with a volume of 35786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$584.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFH. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$780.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$760.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$728.33.

The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$587.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$614.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.82 by C($12.35). The company had revenue of C$7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 49.359997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

