Farmers National Bank Buys 2,397 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 1,325,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

