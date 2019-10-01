Farmers National Bank Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers National Bank raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

