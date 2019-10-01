Farmers National Bank Has $3.04 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.96. 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

