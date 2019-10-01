Farmers National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Farmers National Bank reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,001,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,353,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

NYSE:BK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 175,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

