Farmers National Bank Sells 542 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Farmers National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. 231,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,566,172. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

