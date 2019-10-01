Farmers National Bank Trims Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after buying an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after buying an additional 373,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after buying an additional 565,425 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $336.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

