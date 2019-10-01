Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

