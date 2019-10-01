Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

FII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FII traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FII. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Federated Investors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federated Investors by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Federated Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

