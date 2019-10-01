Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors accounts for 3.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FII. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of FII traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 12,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,219. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

