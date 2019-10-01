FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $141.60

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $141.60 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 1435325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.76.

Get FedEx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.