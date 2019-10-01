Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.13, 1,229,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 884,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $955.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

