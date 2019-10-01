Financial Analysis: Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) versus Neurometrix (NYSE:NURO)

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hill-Rom and Neurometrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 2 4 0 2.67 Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Neurometrix has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,415.15%. Given Neurometrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and Neurometrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 7.45% 21.26% 7.70% Neurometrix -23.52% -17.31% -9.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hill-Rom and Neurometrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.47 billion 2.80 $252.40 million $4.75 21.82 Neurometrix $16.09 million 0.20 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Neurometrix.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Neurometrix does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hill-Rom has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Neurometrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Neurometrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurometrix has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Neurometrix on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

