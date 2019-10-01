Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.17. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,318. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4286 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.