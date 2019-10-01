Financial Insights Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 4.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 211,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 461,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $53.23. 5,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $53.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.