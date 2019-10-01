Financial Insights Inc. Has $407,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.94. 1,388,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,781,782. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

