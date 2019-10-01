First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. 319,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,781. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

