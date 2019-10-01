First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,077 shares of company stock worth $9,564,951. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. 4,868,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

