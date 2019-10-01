First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $496.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.