First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 242,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 5,786,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,815,440. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.95.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

