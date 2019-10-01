First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $500,846.84 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $524,071.08.

On Monday, July 29th, Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. 1,273,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,976. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $79,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Solar during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

