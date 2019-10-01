First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) is WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1,702.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,457 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 11.23% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,852,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1258 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

