FirstBlood Price Tops $0.0948 on Top Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $1,101.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00190548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.01014804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00090772 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

