FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. 37,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,270. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

