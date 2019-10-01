FNB Protocol Market Cap Reaches $49.44 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001434 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00190085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.01014307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00090756 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,263,318 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

