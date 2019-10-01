Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fonar were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fonar by 14.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fonar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fonar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Fonar during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fonar by 28.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fonar stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. 1,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,549. Fonar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

