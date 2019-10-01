Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.96

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.96 and traded as high as $56.28. Fortis shares last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 355,476 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.7797524 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

