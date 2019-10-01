Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortive by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 18.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,613,000 after acquiring an additional 257,016 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 230.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 254,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 1,063,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

