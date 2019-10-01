Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.98. Forward Industries shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3,325 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 881,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 9.24% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

