Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

FCPT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 35,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,151. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

