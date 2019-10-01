Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 3.16% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

