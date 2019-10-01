Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, approximately 3,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

About Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

