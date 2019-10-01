Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,343,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,985,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after acquiring an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,045,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $319,627,000 after acquiring an additional 144,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 575,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $869,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,335,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,220 shares of company stock worth $26,002,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

