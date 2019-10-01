Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $6,419,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. 1,755,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,570,470. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.