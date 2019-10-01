Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,711 shares of company stock worth $4,453,592 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,207.01. The company had a trading volume of 501,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,329. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $849.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,201.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

