Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 118,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,907. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.