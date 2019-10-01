Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $47.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,767,000 after purchasing an additional 421,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,297,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,498,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,383,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.24.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.