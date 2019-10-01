Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 13738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

About Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

