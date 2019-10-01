Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.59

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 84610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRO shares. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 448,255 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

