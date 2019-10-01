GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 363.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $140.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 121.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 149.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at about $48,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.30 and a beta of 1.58. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $191.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

