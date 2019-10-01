Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 36.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,857,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 21.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,313. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $1,272,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total transaction of $1,441,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,615,842. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

