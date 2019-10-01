Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,388 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

NYSE PM traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

