Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 977 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 336,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,964,574. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 885,143 shares of company stock worth $46,556,709. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

