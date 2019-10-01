Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Takes $543,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,365,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,966,000 after acquiring an additional 597,141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,742,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 142,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.85. 9,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,228. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.71.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8344 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

