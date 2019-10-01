Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in AFLAC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $51.68. 85,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,161. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock worth $835,628 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

