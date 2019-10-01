GAPS Price Reaches $5.93 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, GAPS has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $59.35 million and approximately $56.85 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for $5.93 or 0.00071279 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

