Garde Capital Inc. Invests $224,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after buying an additional 272,685 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. 4,480,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,057,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

