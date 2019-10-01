Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,480,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,221,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,326,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after buying an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $152.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,265,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,863,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

